Juliane Day is helping put Community Watch and other non-911 communication centers in Florida on the map.
The Community Watch assistant director recently was appointed as a commissioner on the Florida Telecommunications Accreditation Commission (FLA-TAC)’s executive board.
“I honestly felt it was an honor to be a part of something, and then to be able to be the voice of those agencies that are non-PSAPs (public-safety answering points),” Day said.
FLA-TAC is an accreditation body that was created by the Florida Police Accreditation Coalition. FLA-TAC improves and increases the professionalism and safety of public safety communication centers, according to their website.
