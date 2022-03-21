Juliane Day is helping put Community Watch and other non-911  communication centers in Florida on the map. 

The Community Watch assistant director recently was appointed as a commissioner on the Florida Telecommunications Accreditation Commission (FLA-TAC)’s executive board. 

“I honestly felt it was an honor to be a part of something, and then to be able to be the voice of those agencies that are non-PSAPs (public-safety answering points),” Day said. 

FLA-TAC is an accreditation body that was created by the  Florida Police Accreditation Coalition. FLA-TAC improves and increases the professionalism and safety of public safety communication centers, according to their website. 

