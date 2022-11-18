Community watch launches whistle alert program CHIRP

Something as simple as the blow of a whistle could save a person’s life.
Community Watch launched the Community Help Initiative Response Program (CHIRP) during National Night Out on Oct. 4 in hopes that residents will step up to help someone during an emergency.
“If they are walking their dog, riding their bike or working out in the yard and they’re having complications or some type of medical episode, if they can breathe, they can blow this whistle,” said Nehemiah Wolfe, Community Watch division chief. “It takes no more energy than regular breathing and if they can blow the whistle, they can be rescued.”
To use the safety whistle correctly, people should count to three in their head each time they blow the whistle, take a breath and repeat, according to Community Watch.
