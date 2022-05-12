Community Watch keeps homes safe while residents travel

As seasonal residents head up North for the summer and take off on trips, they can rest easy knowing Community Watch in The Villages offers two programs to watch over the community’s homes.
Community Watch, which serves as an extra set of eyes and ears in The Villages, has a House Check program and a Resident Out of Area program for Villages residents to provide an added level of security, said Nehemiah Wolfe, division chief of Community Watch.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.