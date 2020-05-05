Community shows its gratitude to teachers

Throughout this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week, the community is showing its gratitude for what teachers do in the classroom — even though the classroom looks a little different for everyone this year. Teacher Appreciation Week takes place the first full week of May to honor teachers for the contributions they have made to students’ lives, though this year’s appreciation week will be like none other as schools remain closed through the end of the year. As school staff continue educating in unique ways through remote learning, they also are being honored in unique ways. “We will still be providing gifts as we always have,” said Buffalo PRIDE President Esi Cosenza. “With staff working mostly from home, they won’t be getting their gifts as a whole group. Instead, we will be dropping them off and staff can pick them up sporadically as they are at the school.”
