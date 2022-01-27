Community seeks ways to ease need for blood donations

Mark Woodland gives blood every chance he gets, knowing he can save lives.
As president of The Villages Parrot Heads club, he helps organize as many blood drives as possible so others will give as well.
“There is such a need for blood,” the Village of Gilchrist resident said. “Now more than ever, residents should consider donating blood. Our last drive, at the beginning of January, brought in over 300 pints, but we know we can give more.”
January is National Blood Drive Month and the need for blood has increased. Earlier this month, the American Red Cross announced a national blood crisis and is asking the public for help.
