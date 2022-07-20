Community’s lifestyle continues to draw like nowhere else

Demand for The Villages lifestyle shows no sign of slowing down.
The Villages through the first half of 2022 remains the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States, according to RCLCO, a Bethesda, Maryland-based international real estate consulting firm.
The Villages ranked No. 1 on RCLCO’s list of top selling master-planned communities in 2021, a spot it has held for five consecutive years.
The community also was recognized No. 1 on the firm’s Best of the Decade list for the 2010s after leading the nation in sales in nine out of 10 years.
Joe and Joanna Mack are among those who purchased a home in The Villages in the first six months of 2022.
The couple closed on their home in the Village of St. Johns in May and are loving their new lifestyle.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.