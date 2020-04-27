Community remembers beloved goldendoodle

Peggy Irwin always will remember the way Murray charmed his way to more dog treats from the counter at the front office of The Villages Charter Middle School. “My fondest memory of Murray is when we would give him a treat and then say ‘all gone,’” said Irwin, principal at The Villages Middle School. “He would put his head on the counter and look at you with his big brown eyes as if to say ‘I know that is not true.’ Needless to say he always got at least one more.”
Without any sign of distress, Murray climbed up on the sofa right before bedtime last week and passed away, which owner Sara Morgan said was the “Murray way.” He would never saddle the people he loved with the burden of worrying about him.
“Murray’s way was to please and comfort others,” Morgan said.
When he was with other dogs, the tender-hearted goldendoodle would let other dogs eat first or leave some of his food for them.
