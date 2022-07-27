Community reflects on Korean War Armistice

Every year on National Korean War Armistice Day, retired Staff Sgt. Donald Lynch, U.S. Army, thinks about the 40,000 Americans who died fighting in the Korean War and is thankful he made it out alive. Officials from the U.S., United Nations, North Korea and China gathered 69 years ago today to sign the armistice agreement that ended the Korean War. Many refer to it as the Forgotten War, but local veterans never will forget the sacrifices thousands of Americans made between 1950 and 1953 in the name of freedom. “It’s a forgotten war and we don’t want to be forgotten,” said Roger Ubaudi, 1st Vice President of the Korean War & Korea Defense Service Veterans, The Villages (FL), Chapter 169, in Leesburg. “It is our responsibility to ensure the legacy of the Korean War veterans and that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”
The community will commemorate the day at the annual National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day ceremony at 10 a.m. today at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages, off Paige Place near Spanish Springs. Those who attend should bring their own chairs; dogs are not allowed at the park.
Nearly 2,000 veterans in Sumter County fought in the Korean War, including Lynch, of Wildwood.
“The way I (think of) the day is that it was the first world effort to stem the spread of communism around the world,” he said.
The armistice agreement formally removed troops and established the Demilitarized Zone; stopped troops from entering the air, ground or sea areas under control of the other; released prisoners of war; and stopped open hostilities, according to the National Archives and Records Administration.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.