Work began last week to repave the main roadway that services the first commercial plaza in The Villages.
Discussions about revitalizing the original recreation center in the community are set to resume later this week.
The Villages’ first executive golf course recently underwent a major revitalization and reopened to rave reviews.
It’s all part of the master plan of District government and partners such as The Villages Commercial Property Management to ensure amenities and commercial properties in older sections of the community are maintained to the same quality as when they were first opened, said Kenny Blocker, district manager.
