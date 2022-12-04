Community of faith

Turning onto East County Road 462 from the U.S. Highway 301 intersection, it quickly becomes apparent why this stretch of road is known locally as “Church Row.” A quarter-mile into the drive, one has the option of turning right and checking out Reclaimed Church, which opened its doors in late 2020 inside In His Steps Dance Company. Over the next mile, four houses of worship can be found on the right side of the road. Village of Faith Baptist Church opened in its current location in 2010; New Life Christian Church moved to Church Row in 2008; Rock of Ages Lutheran Church opened its permanent worship home in 2019, after more than 13 years as an active congregation; and Grace Anglican Church, the “small church with the big heart,” meets in a converted 19th-century house.
Across the street, work is beginning on the permanent home of Encounter Church, which currently meets in Coleman.
As you keep driving, a large white tent appears on the left side of the road. It is the meeting place of Freedom Fellowship of The Villages, a rapidly growing house of worship planning to build a permanent church building on the property where the tent is located.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.