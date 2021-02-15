Community leaders, groups celebrate Black History Month

Local historian and author Beverly Steele said the events of 2020 have increased interest around understanding and learning more about Black culture and history. “People are trying to understand race relations on a deeper level,” Steele said. She is doing her best to educate others, giving three presentations as a part of Black History Month observances in the community. “I am really honored to be thought of and included,” Steele said.
She is often called upon to speak about her experiences growing up in Royal, a small, predominantly Black community in Sumter County. Many residents still hold onto land their ancestors received during the Civil War under a proclamation to allot plots of land, no more than 40 acres, to freed slaves and their families.
Steele wrote about the people in the town in her book, “‘Hello, Somebody!’: Beverly Steele’s 40 Acres & A Mule Stories.” She gave a presentation Friday to an online discussion group for the Sumter County Library System.
