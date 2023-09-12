Community Honors Heroes, Victims of 9/11

Jim Becker was an EMT with the New York City Fire Department when he watched his two partners storm into the World Trade Center buildings on Sept. 11, 2001, and that was the last time he saw them alive.
The Village of Buttonwood resident stayed behind to help with triage while they raced to rescue another partner’s wife who worked in the World Trade Center.
“Unbeknownst to them, she came down and was put on a ferry to New Jersey, but they never came back,” he said.
The community honored the immense loss and bravery highlighted by stories like Becker’s at9/11 remembrance events across the community on Sunday and Monday. They included a Remembering 9/11 event hosted by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department at First Responders Recreation on Sunday, as well as the FDNY 343 Memorial Club’s annual ceremony, the Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages annual ceremony and the Wildwood Police Department’s first memorial stair climbing event, all on Monday.
Bill Battcock, of the Village of Fenney, was a firefighter with FDNY and volunteered to help search for survivors the next day. He said annual remembrance events are important so everyone remembers the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.
“Every town was affected and somebody knew somebody who died,” he said. “It’s diminishing now, 22 years later, but there are still memorials all over the place. It was a big thing, but now we’re all getting older, and people forget.”
First Responders Recreation
Gary Kadow, who served as a chaplain at ground zero, gave presentations about his experience Sunday at First Responders Recreation. Kadow put together displays of pictures and artifacts from 9/11, and each hour he shared his story with those in attendance.
“If we forget our history, we’re destined to repeat it,” said Kadow, of the Village of Lynnhaven. “We don’t ever want another 9/11, and that particular day was so devastating and horrible.”
He shared many stories about the everyday heroes he saw during his time at ground zero.
When he first arrived on scene, two college students saw him and asked what they could do to help. He told them food and water were needed for those working at ground zero. Kadow didn’t think he’d see them again, but a few hours later the two students came back with a bigger group and a lot of food and water. When he asked how they bought all of the supplies, they told him they used their tuition money. For the rest of his time there, a group of 24 college students helped him with supplies.
“It was pretty incredible, and they were pretty amazing people,” Kadow said.
Lindsay and Jean Collier, of the Village of Tall Trees, were just a few of the many people lined up to see Kadow’s presentation.
Jean’s son Christopher was a New York State Trooper who responded after the attacks.
“It brought back a lot of worries,” Jean said. “You kind of put it in the back of your mind, until you see this.”
Despite the tragedy, 9/11 brought the whole country together, Lindsay said.
They both agreed what happened on 9/11 should never be forgotten.
“We remember,” Jean said.
FDNY 343 Memorial Club
The FDNY 343 Memorial Club held its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield.
“There were 343 New York City firefighters killed that day in New York,” Bob Kane, of the Village of Hillsborough, told the hundreds in attendance. “We must live our lives just like our fallen firefighters did. Have a commitment to excellence and a positive mental attitude. When things get tough, the tough get going — that should be our ethos moving forward.”
•Monday’s ceremony honored all civilians and uniformed personnel affected by the events of Sept. 11. The FDNY 343 Memorial Club is dedicated to preserving the memory of those who sacrificed their lives on Sept. 11, and the ceremony is one of the few in the country where the names of those who died that day are recited every year.
“We pledged that we would never forget what happened that day, and we stand by that,” said Kane, who retired from the New York City Fire Department in 1997 as a lieutenant for Ladder 123. “The firefighters, first responders and civilians who were lost on Sept. 11 will always be remembered. We want as many names read as possible.”
This year’s ceremony featured the reading of more than 450 names. They ranged from firefighters, police officers and other uniformed personnel to citizens who were at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on one of the hijacked planes that day.
“Our hearts may be heavy when we remember what happened on Sept. 11, but we are united as friends and neighbors as we remember and honor those who sacrificed their lives that day,” said the Rev. Rafal Kandora, pastor of St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
The ceremony also featured the “striking of the four fives,” a system of bells that has been used by the FDNY in some form for close to 150 years.
“Back before phones and the internet, a bell system was used to allow New York City fire stations to communicate,” said John Galante, a Village of Chatham resident and retired FDNY member. “Four sets of five bells — the ‘four five’ — meant a firefighter died that day.”
Following Galante’s remarks, Efrain Lopez, a Village of Marsh Bend resident, struck a bell at the front of the church pulpit to begin the striking of the four fives.
Those in attendance at Monday’s ceremony included current and retired firefighters, police officers and first responders; family members and friends of those who died on Sept. 11; students and educators from St. Paul Catholic School in Leesburg; and members of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church’s Spiritual Friendship Club. The ministry provides social and spiritual support to developmentally disabled adults.
“The Spiritual Friendship Club has participated in the memorial ceremony every year since we first started holding it nearly 20 years ago,” Kane said. “We are blessed that they return every year to help out.”
For more information on the FDNY 343 Memorial Club, visit fdny343.org.
Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages
Debbie Perina, of the Village Santo Domingo, got choked up as she sang the national anthem during the park’s annual ceremony Monday at The Villages Public Safety Department Station 44.
Her husband, Bob, responded to the attacks 22 years ago and the anniversary hits home for her.
Bob Van Nuise shared his own experience of working as a pilot for United Airlines and what he remembers from that day.
“The country slowed down, but didn’t stop,” said Van Nuise, of the Village of Polo Ridge.
Following the return of flights after they were grounded, Van Nuise made his first flight from Denver to Los Angeles, assuring his staff they were safe.
Twenty-two years later, he keeps an extra pilot hat to honor and remember those who died.
During the ceremony, The Villages Sounds of Scotland performed and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Honor Guard presented, performed a 21-rifle salute and played taps.
Don Neebling, VPSD’s deputy chief of administration, and Kimble Billingsley, VPSD’s professional standards officer, also presented a wreath in front of the 9/11 memorial at Station 44.
Jeff Coffman responded to the attack at the Pentagon as deputy fire chief in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Coffman, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle Preserve, made sure he was at the ceremony to pay tribute to those who died.
“The bottom line is everybody who was old enough to remember 9/11, they know exactly what they did, where they were, and what they were feeling that day,” Coffman said. “Some things are just burned into your mind.”
Wildwood Police Department stair climb
The Wildwood Police Department hosted its first 9/11 event Monday, with many people climbing stairs to honor those who died during the attacks.
First responders from Sumter County Fire and EMS, The Villages Public Safety Department, Wildwood Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office all signed up to climb stair climber machines for five-minute intervals. Other local residents and members of the Iron Village Gym, where the event was held, also climbed the machines.
The event was held from 8:46 a.m. to 10:28 a.m., which was when the attacks occurred and the towers fell, said Roni Wood, community outreach specialist for the Wildwood Police Department.
Brianna Collazo, firefighter and EMT with Sumter County Fire and EMS, climbed the steps in her firefighter gear.
“It feels good to be here,” she said. “It’s good to take a moment of silence and just think about them and pay your respects.”
As they climbed, they listened to patriotic music along with recordings of people reacting to 9/11.
“It’s important for everyone not to forget, especially the ones in the field like cops and firefighters,” Collazo said.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com. Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
