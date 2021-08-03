Community, family, defined goals crucial to Wildwood’s future

Wildwood residents want to preserve the city’s rich agricultural and railroad history and incorporate those elements into plans to revitalize the downtown area.
Those were among the major takeaways from the feedback gathered from residents at two public meetings held in June to kick off the downtown master plan effort.
Ayres Associates, the consultant firm hired by the city, hosted a virtual town hall Monday afternoon to provide an update on the process.
