Community donates pet oxygen masks to local fire stations

After the passing of her 19-year-old cat, Kimmy, Della Benner wanted to honor her cat's life and hopefully save the lives of other pets.
She did so by buying a pet oxygen mask and donating it to The Villages Public Safety Department.
"I read somewhere in the country there was a house fire and they had a pet, but no masks that would really fit it," said Benner, of the Village of Bradford. "So, I thought I could possibly buy a mask to donate to The Villages.”
Benner ordered the mask after calling VPSD and speaking with Kara Watts, division chief of EMS training. The department also gets donated masks from the Lake Eustis Kennel Club anytime they get a new vehicle, Watts said.
