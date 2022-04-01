Community comes together to support Ukraine with donations, golf cart parade

The high-pitched beeps of golf cart horns chimed through Brownwood Paddock Square on Thursday as dozens of people drove golf carts in a fundraising parade in support of Ukraine.
More than 100 people showed up for the event to raise money for the millions of people who have been affected by Russia’s invasion.
It raised $1,500, which Lutheran World Relief will match to buy items such as water and diapers.
Al and Kathy Carlson, of the Village of Monarch Grove, had the idea for a parade.
