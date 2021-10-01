Local and national public safety agencies encourage the community to honor the hundreds of firefighters nationwide who died in the line of duty in the last year.
The Villages Public Safety Department shared information regarding the annual Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters on its social media to educate the community and allow them to participate by lighting up their homes in red this weekend.
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation also asks that various landmarks, buildings, communities and fire departments across the country are lit up red to honor those sacrifices.
Lt. John Longacre, emergency resource specialist for The Villages Public Safety Department, said because of the lights they use at their department they can’t change them out and light the station up in red. However, throughout the year, The Villages Public Safety Department remembers and honors fallen firefighters in several other ways.
