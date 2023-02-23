Community comes together for Ash Wednesday

Fr. Rafal Kandora places ashes on the forehead of Elsie Hagan, of the Village of Briar Meadow, during the Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Ash Wednesday brought thousands to area churches Wednesday to mark the beginning of the 40-day period of Lent. Regardless of church membership and denomination, a similar message was spread at services.

“Lent is a time of prayer, fasting and giving to those in need,” said the Rev. Kenneth Nielson, who addressed more than 1,000 parishioners at a mid-morning Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood. “As part of that prayer, we get ashes on our foreheads. It is a public form of prayer. But we also have time for personal prayer, a time to speak to God.”

