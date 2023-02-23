Community comes together for Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday brought thousands to area churches Wednesday to mark the beginning of the 40-day period of Lent. Regardless of church membership and denomination, a similar message was spread at services.
“Lent is a time of prayer, fasting and giving to those in need,” said the Rev. Kenneth Nielson, who addressed more than 1,000 parishioners at a mid-morning Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood. “As part of that prayer, we get ashes on our foreheads. It is a public form of prayer. But we also have time for personal prayer, a time to speak to God.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.