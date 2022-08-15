Community comes out for resale shop’s ribbon-cutting

With the cutting of a ribbon, Leesburg’s newest store officially opened its doors to the community.
The Rich Hippie, 1012 W Main St., hosted its grand opening on Saturday, despite being open for a month.
Members of the Leesburg Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and several neighboring business owners gathered around as consignment shop owner, Mary Baker, cut the ribbon to officially open her new business to the public. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“I’ve had a consignment store in Mount Dora called Baker’s Cottage and a Christmas store in Mount Dora called Animation Station, so I’m not new to retail,” Baker said.
Baker also brings experience in real estate as the owner of a brokerage.
During the pandemic, she said she had several employees who went completely remote, leading her to the idea of opening a new store.
“I bought this building before the pandemic and when it happened, I sat here (after having no employees to work in the office) and said it’s a great way to give back to the community and make use of the building,” Baker said. “It was built in the 1900s, so it fits and it all has a story.”
