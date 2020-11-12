​Community bonds to honor veterans

More than 300 people gathered for a solemn purpose Wednesday morning during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages. Veterans from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and other conflicts stood proudly during the ceremony as an adoring community lavished loud applause upon them. It was especially a poignant morning for two Marines who served in World War II — Larry Klairmont, 94, of the Village of Harmeswood of Belle Aire, and Bob Beale, 95, of the Village of Hadley. “I’m here so I can cry for my comrades who are not with us, and to appreciate the honor people here bestowed upon us for the sacrifices that we made to serve our country,” said Klairmont, who earned two Silver Star medals, a Bonze Star and two Purple Hearts during the second landing at the Japanese island of Iwo Jima.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.