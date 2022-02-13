Communities plan special events for Valentine's Day

Local assisted-living residents can celebrate their love on Valentine's Day, thanks to special help from the staff around them.
Communities such as Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living, Carriage House Gracious Retirement Living and Watercrest Spanish Springs have plans that range from vow renewals to dance parties. The activity directors want to make the day special for the couples at the communities and other residents as well.
