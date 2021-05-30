Communities plan events for holiday

Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony 10 a.m. Monday at the park in Spanish Springs.
Park board President Tom Miller will welcome guests to the ceremony. The Veterans’ Memorial Park Honor Guard, led by Cmdr. Peggy Campbell, will take part in the program. The Jewish War Veterans Post 352 will present its color guard.
Deborah Perina will be the singer for the program, and the keynote speaker will be Heath Davenport, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, Operation Desert Storm veteran and member of the Tri-County Women Veterans. Guests are asked to bring a chair.
