Communities come together to pray for schools

At the stroke of 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lead Pastor Don Winters of Hope Community Church in Wildwood welcomed around 20 people at the entranceway of Wildwood Middle High School.
The group — wearing masks and standing in a circle — was made up of students, teachers, school administrators, staff and clergy, and Winters said all were in attendance for the same reason.
“We are here in the name of Jesus to lift up and pray for students, their families, teachers, staff, administrators and the community,” he noted. “This is an unprecedented time in our world, and we must now lift up the lives of people in the community, especially those who serve and are growing up here.”
Wildwood Middle High School was one of several schools across Sumter and Lake counties participating in Sunday night’s “Praying for Every School” initiative, which group leaders describe as a grassroots movement to connect churches, businesses and individuals in local communities to area schools.
