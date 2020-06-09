Committal services to resume at Florida National Cemetery

Committal and memorial services may be resumed at most national cemeteries, including Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, beginning today.
Such services had been on hold since March 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now they may be performed for any veteran or family member interred.
“Families will be able to gather in brick-and-mortar committal shelters, typically where military honors are given,” said Gerard Lyons, assistant director of Florida National Cemetery.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.