Commission reverses its timetable on tax increase

Reneging on a promise made to the local business community to not take action on road impact fees until July, Sumter County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to fast-track the tax increase against them instead.
New Commissioner Craig Estep had moved in January to table the matter for further study after hundreds of workers, business owners and residents packed the chamber with stories of how they’ve already been severely hobbled by the pandemic.
But on Tuesday, Estep flip-flopped, moving to rush the action through by June 28 before a new state law might limit commissioners’ power to do so after July 1.
“This board has developed a pattern of knee-jerk reactions,” said Commissioner Doug Gilpin in opposing the accelerated timetable, joined by Chairman Garry Breeden. “The county cannot be successfully governed this way.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.