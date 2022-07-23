Commentary: Magic young, deep enough to make an offer to Jazz for Mitchell

With the Utah Jazz cleaning house and Donovan Mitchell reportedly available, the Orlando Magic should run to the front of the line and make an offer.
The Magic have spent a decade in the rebuilding process since the departure of Dwight Howard, now finding themselves with a roster deep with young players and the addition of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. And yet there is still some maneuvering that needs to be done.
With a potential superstar in Banchero, it’s a good time for Orlando to start building its roster in that direction. Banchero and Mitchell would form a formidable duo for years to come.
The Magic have a lot of depth — some might say too much, with arguably a 15-man rotation looming for the 2022-23 season. A trade should be in the works and why not go for the big fish in Mitchell, who is the best player available in the trade market.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.