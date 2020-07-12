Coming up through ranks paid off for submariner

When Ivan Joslin retired from the Navy in 2000, he was its most senior captain. But he said it was his time as an enlisted man that helped him become a better commanding officer.
Joslin, of the Village Hacienda, joined the Naval Reserve in 1954 after getting a draft notice while he was in college. He put aside his plans to become a Southern Baptist preacher and was commissioned as an officer after graduating from Western Carolina University in 1958.
