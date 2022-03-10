Comedians benefit from in-person shows

At his live shows, comedian Howie Mandel watches the audience as much as the audience watches him. “I look for things to happen in that room, and that makes it different from any other show,” Mandel said.
“It’s a fun little tightrope to walk.”
Having spent the pandemic creating podcasts and using social media to connect with fans, this year a long list of comedians will get to feed off live audiences again as they resume touring.
Mandel will bring his stand-up set to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center stage on Friday and Rita Rudner will perform there March 24.
