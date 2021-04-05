Comedian bringing magic, ventriloquism to Lazy Mac’s

By day, one can find Mike Palma working as a physical therapist.
But he may be more widely recognized as a comedy magician, or the colorful personality behind ventriloquist figures like Buddy or Roz.
Palma has been performing his versatile ventriloquist and comedy magic act for over 25 years, and on April 20 and 21 he will bring his show to the Lazy Mac’s Laughs comedy club stage at Old Mill Playhouse at Lake Sumter Landing.
Palma is no stranger to The Villages. He started performing for resident lifestyle clubs here straight out of college in the ’90s, when Paradise and La Hacienda were the only recreation centers.
Growing up, there always were ventriloquist figures around the house that belonged to his father, who had dabbled in the hobby from a young age.
