‘Come to the Light’ celebration a welcome delight at Oxford church

Driving down County Road 466 near The Villages Charter Elementary School’s Intermediate Center, one can easily see the spotlight behind the Oxford Walmart.
The spotlight at Live Oaks Community Church’s Woodridge Campus was an appropriate sign to introduce Villagers and others to “Come to the Light,” a Christmas sound and light experience that opened its doors to the public Tuesday night.
The show was something church members have been hoping to put on for years, according to Senior Pastor Chris Holck of Live Oaks Community, who said the show is a “local take on a Disney Christmas show.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.