Colonial Dames and American Legion Post 347 present historical marker at Lady Lake Cemetery

Suzanne van de Velde, left, of the Village of Fernandina and a member of the Orange Blossom Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century, unveils a historical marker for Vicky Raitz-Cash, center, lead trustee with the Lady Lake Cemetery Association, and Paul Anderson, a trustee with the association, during a dedication ceremony.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

After a year of working on and maintaining the Lady Lake Cemetery for historical preservation purposes, The Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century and American Legion Post 347 have placed a historical marker there.  

Both groups held a ceremony May 13 at the cemetery to celebrate the official placement of the marker and recognize their achievements. 

“It’s a very exciting day for our chapter, we’ve been working for a year with the Lady Lake Cemetery and the American Legion Post 347 to restore and spruce up the cemetery,” Sharon Jank, chapter president, said during the ceremony. “It’s a labor of love and we’re gathered here to dedicate the National Society Colonial Dames historical marker to the (Lady Lake) Cemetery Association.” 

