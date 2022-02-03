Colonial Dames 17th Century and American Legion grave cleaning project

Three local groups are preserving a local historic site by restoring the dignity of grave markers.
The National Society of the Colonial Dames XVII Century Orange Blossom Chapter works with American Legion Post 347 to clean the 900-plus graves in Lady Lake Cemetery.
“There’s no perpetual care here,” said Suzanne van de Velde, Colonial Dames committee chair. “So if the relatives don’t come here and do anything, it doesn’t get done.”
Chapter President Sharon Jank and van de Velde spearhead the project in accordance with National Society of the Colonial Dames XVII Century bylines requiring gravestone preservation, they said.
