Collier resident enjoys freedom of his convertible

Frank Means had two non-negotiables for his new car purchase — it has to be cool and it must be a convertible.
Means bought a 2021 Lexus LC500 convertible four months ago that checked both boxes.
The Village of Collier resident has known about this car since 2016 and he thinks the car was worth the wait. He has owned many sports cars, from Corvettes to Porsches, and thinks this Lexus will last the longest.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.