Colder temperatures coming to region for the weekend

You’re going to need a heavier jacket.
Weather forecasters expect a chilly weekend throughout Central Florida, including the region’s coldest temperatures in four years on Sunday morning.
An upper level mass of cold air with a cold front behind it will move through the region Friday night, producing widespread freezing temperatures through the weekend, said Derrick Weitlich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Melbourne.
Wind-chill values will drop into the 20s throughout the weekend as well, he said.
