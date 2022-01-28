Colder temperatures coming to region for the weekend

The morning cold temperatures did not stop Pat Spotts, of Spruce Creek South, from taking Sweety, left, and Max for their morning walk around Spanish Springs Town Square.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

You’re going to need a heavier jacket.

Weather forecasters expect a chilly weekend throughout Central Florida, including the region’s coldest temperatures in four years on Sunday morning.

An upper level mass of cold air with a cold front behind it will move through the region Friday night, producing widespread freezing temperatures through the weekend, said Derrick Weitlich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Melbourne.

Wind-chill values will drop into the 20s throughout the weekend as well, he said.

