Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 celebrates 15 years

Susan Feinberg, the producer for Smash Productions, made her largest donation to date with $7,500 benefiting The Villages Shrine Club.
The May 10 donation is from the proceeds of the production company’s latest show “The Honeymooners.”
The production company started six years ago and every show has been a musical except the most recent one. However, every show either has sold out or filled over 90% of its venue’s seats, said Feinberg, of the Village of Pennecamp.
“We were overwhelmed and felt blessed by the attendance,” she said.
The donation will benefit families who have children at Shriners Hospital for Children in Tampa. The money will help pay for operations for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lips and palates, giving families more time to focus on their children rather than the financial burden.
