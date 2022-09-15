Cody Hills: Frustrated Buffalo hungry to taste their first victory

There are no hidden messages when it comes to The Villages High School football team and how it feels about its 0-2 start.

“We’re frustrated, definitely. I think everyone is a little frustrated,” said senior lineman Caleb Bevis. “We feel like we shouldn’t be 0-2 with how hard we’ve worked, but things haven’t gone our way. Now, it’s on us to fix it.”

In front of a homecoming crowd Friday night at The H.G. Morse Range, the Buffalo will have their best opportunity for a win to date.

The hungry herd will seek victory No. 1 against Citrus (1-2) — a better matchup than South Sumter and Zephyrhills, a pair of opponents that outscored the Buffalo 74-15 in their first two losses.

“We’re super desperate for a win right now,” senior linebacker Jake Phillips said. “We need a win and we’re hungry for one. I think we’re all showing that hunger a little more in practice this week.”

