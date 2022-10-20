Cody Hills: Attaway adds spiritual element to Buffalo program

Craig Attaway has a pair of duties on Friday nights.
The first is one most everyone sees, serving as “ball boy” for The Villages High School football team, ensuring game balls are at the ready and handed to the officials for each and every play.
“I really enjoy it and it’s a whole lot of fun,” Attaway said. “It’s been a great way for me to stay involved with the team. And I’ve got a great view of the field, that’s for sure.”
But there’s another duty — make that, another privilege — that Attaway holds a little more dearly and serves a more behind-the-scenes purpose for the Buffalo.
Attaway volunteers as the team’s pastor, offering up a postgame prayer after every win or loss, home or away, while also offering himself as another avenue of faith and communication to all VHS players and coaches.
