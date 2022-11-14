Coastal Del Mar Seafood Grill opens in Spanish Springs

Chuck and Shelly Perry have eagerly waited for the opening of Coastal Del Mar Seafood Grill since it was first announced.
The Village of Orange Blossom Gardens residents even put a clipping of a story from The Villages Daily Sun about the restaurant coming to Spanish Springs on their refrigerator to remind them of the opening.
Coastal Del Mar opened Nov. 7 at 990 Del Mar Drive in Spanish Springs with a ribbon cutting to celebrate. The Perrys were some of the first guests to check the place out and try the food and drinks.
“We’re glad they finally opened a good seafood restaurant here,” Shelly said.
Coastal Del Mar is the ninth restaurant owned by Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group to open in The Villages and the first to open in Spanish Springs. FMK also owns Bluefin Grill & Bar, Bonifay Country Club, Belle Glade Country Club, Chop House at Lake Sumter, Evans Prairie Country Club, Harvest Restaurant & Bar, Orange Blossom Hills Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant.
