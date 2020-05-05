Coaching legend

Florida was anything but a sports hotbed when Don Shula arrived in 1970 to become the second coach of the Miami Dolphins. “We were kind of a mixed bunch of players,” recalled Larry Seiple, the Dolphins’ punter in those days and longtime resident of the Village of Hemingway. “We had guys from all over the place, and he’s trying to get us to be one team. It took probably six months to get it done.” Within three seasons, the Dolphins were the buzz of the entire sports world. That 1972 team achieved perfection — a 17-0 record that remains the NFL’s one and only unblemished season. Another Super Bowl crown came a year later. Though ensuing years have made Florida rich in sports titles — seven across the pro ranks, dozens more at the NCAA level — the legacy begins with a granite-jawed disciplinarian who still stands as the NFL’s all-time winningest coach.
