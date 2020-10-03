‘Clue’ board game onstage now at Melon Patch Theater

Was it Col. Mustard in the ballroom with a candlestick? Or was it Miss Scarlet in the kitchen with a wrench?
Theater patrons can find out at the Melon Patch Theater in Leesburg, which reopened this month with its production of “Clue.”
“Clue” opened Friday and will run until Oct. 18.
The community theater typically does six main stage productions in its August-to-May season, in addition to two or three smaller productions as part of its “Spotlight” series.
The theater was poised to run “Cabaret” in March when it was forced to close.
“It was polished and ready and a couple of days (out) and boom, everything got shut down ... ” said Martha Manning, a Melon Patch board member and Village of Bonnybrook resident. “Every (theater) group around here has had something like that happen and the performers especially are ready to get back. That’s why so many people are thrilled about it opening.”
