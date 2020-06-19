Clubs recognize Juneteenth

African American community members in and around The Villages will spend today recognizing Juneteenth. Also known as “Freedom Day” or “Jubilee Day,” today marks the day when the Emancipation Proclamation was read to Texas slaves on June 19, 1865 — over two years after the proclamation was signed on Jan. 1, 1863. To many, today is the anniversary of an official end of slavery. Florida is among 47 states that recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.