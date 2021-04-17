Clubs join up to give Quilts of Valor to veterans

Two quilting and sewing clubs came together Saturday to present two veterans their own Quilt of Honor.
The Khaki Quilters and the Vintage Sewing Machine Club met Saturday at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex for the presentation. The Khaki Quilters chapter has presented more than 60 veterans with personalized quilts.
Each quilt is made out of red, white and blue fabrics to have a patriotic colorway and the recipient’s name, branch of service and the years they served embroidered on one corner.
Sheila Robbins, of the Village of Fernandina, said the Vintage Sewing Machine Club reached out to collaborate since the Khaki Quilters are so familiar with the process.
“We’ve been doing Quilts of Valor for more than five years,” Robbins said. “It’s a project we all really love.”
