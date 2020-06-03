Club uses unused funds to help veteran families

The South Jersey Club hasn’t had to pay for entertainment since the coronavirus has put a kibosh on its monthly meetings.
So, they’ve decided to put that money to good use and donate it.
The club collects money for a charity of its choice and makes a donation at the end of each year. But a bit earlier this year, the club recently cut a check to Combat Veterans to Careers.
“Since we’re not having any meetings, we gave them a check for $3,000 to share with veteran families that need it now,” said club President Ginny Horsey. “We have not had to pay for entertainment, so we wanted to share the money to our charity now, and everyone was happy with the decision.”
