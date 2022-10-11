Club to host ‘Remembering Vietnam' event

Residents can soon immerse themselves in the culture and history of Vietnam, all while benefiting a local veterans group.
The Saigon Forever Young Club is hosting a “Remembering Vietnam” fundraiser benefiting the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 in The Villages. The fundraiser, which will have entertainment and give an overview of the history of Vietnam, is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. Tickets are $15.
