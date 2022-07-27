Club supports Villagers who take trips on their own

Lauren Sharp has a passion for solo adventures and wants to help others who have it too. She started the Solo Traveling Villagers club to support residents who want to take trips on their own.
“I was surprised people had the same needs and didn’t know how to get them met,” she said. “This way, you’re meeting people with similar interests and who want to go to the same places.”
Sharp, of the Village of Sanibel, lived in 16 states and moved once a year as a child. She traveled frequently as part of her job as a health policy researcher and dean of sciences at universities in Illinois and California.
After moving to The Villages, she attended a meeting of the Traveling Villagers club and noticed a lot of singles and people alone in the group. That group eventually disbanded.
“I got the numbers of people who were interested in a solo group,” she said.
Sharp has traveled to England, Scotland, Italy and Spain, and will visit Costa Rica with another club member in January.
