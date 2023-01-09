Club supporting middle school girls’ trip to summer STEM camp

The American Association of University Women Lake/Sumter Branch is supporting middle school girls with sponsored trips to the STEM camp Tech Trek. It has invited campers to its next meeting to talk about their experiences. Last year the group hosted, from left to right, South Sumter Middle School teacher Dieter Kadur, camper Maisie Vega, 2021 AAUW Tech Trek Chair Sharron Albrecht, and Tech Trek Campers Jayley Elizabeth Lewis and Aspyn Carah Winter.