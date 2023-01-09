Club supporting middle school girls’ trip to summer STEM camp

The American Association of University Women Lake/Sumter Branch is supporting middle school girls with sponsored trips to the STEM camp Tech Trek. It has invited campers to its next meeting to talk about their experiences. Last year the group hosted, from left to right, South Sumter Middle School teacher Dieter Kadur, camper Maisie Vega, 2021 AAUW Tech Trek Chair Sharron Albrecht, and Tech Trek Campers Jayley Elizabeth Lewis and Aspyn Carah Winter.

The American Association of University Women Lake/Sumter Branch is helping local girls explore careers in STEM.

The groups is raising money to send middle school students to Tech Trek summer camp this June.

It is looking for fundraising support and will host past campers at its January meeting at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Allamanda Recreation. 

Liz Schweers, the Tech Trek  Chair of AAUW, is encouraging the public to attend. 

“The monthly AAUW meetings are open to the public, and we make every attempt to let the public know about us,” said Schweers, of the Village of Fernandina. “At the January meeting I will also give a brief description of the core classes and workshops, which were offered last summer.”

Last year, nine campers from Wildwood Middle High School, The Villages Charter Middle School and Umatilla Middle School attended a virtual Tech Trek.

Five of last year’s nine students will attend the January meeting and present projects they worked on from last year’s camp.

