Club supporting middle school girls’ trip to summer STEM camp

The American Association of University Women Lake/Sumter Branch is helping local girls explore careers in STEM.
The groups is raising money to send middle school students to Tech Trek summer camp this June.
It is looking for fundraising support and will host past campers at its January meeting at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Allamanda Recreation.
Liz Schweers, the Tech Trek Chair of AAUW, is encouraging the public to attend.
“The monthly AAUW meetings are open to the public, and we make every attempt to let the public know about us,” said Schweers, of the Village of Fernandina. “At the January meeting I will also give a brief description of the core classes and workshops, which were offered last summer.”
Last year, nine campers from Wildwood Middle High School, The Villages Charter Middle School and Umatilla Middle School attended a virtual Tech Trek.
Five of last year’s nine students will attend the January meeting and present projects they worked on from last year’s camp.
