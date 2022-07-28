Club sponsors Patriot Service Dog with bingo

After a visit from Patriot Service Dogs, the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club wants to do more to help local veterans.
Patriot Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to training service dogs through volunteers and inmates aiding disabled veterans.
To help raise money to sponsor a dog which will help a local veteran, the group held weekly charity bingos.
Through the game, the group raised $7,500 to sponsor a dog. The amount will cover the two years of required training for a Patriot Service Dog. The group recently presented the check to Mike Applebaum, village coordinator for Patriot Service Dogs.
“We wanted to do something local and he assured us that (the dog) would go to a veteran somewhere in Lake County,” said Judy Kohn, former president of the OBG Lions Club.
Kohn’s decision to raise money through bingo is a way to bring the community together.
“I wanted to do something that shows people every week that their money is going to a good cause,” she said.
