Club shop names Spargo as master clubfitter

It wouldn’t be fair to suggest The Villages Custom Club Shop stumbled onto Tom Spargo. That said, he did fly under the radar for a good while.
That’s OK, though. Everything has its season. And when Club Shop brass got the full scope of what they had already under their roof, Spargo had concluded the retired life had its limitations.
“Totally unexpected,” said Spargo, who built Rhode Island-based Spargo Golf into a staple on Golf Digest’s biannual list of the nation’s top 100 clubfitting operations. “So I figured I could maybe give (The Villages) another 10 years of my life and do something I’m passionate about.”
Spargo now oversees the shop’s club repair and clubfitting operations, with plans in the works to offer an enhanced, “club champion” fitting experience that reaches across the broad array of manufacturers.
