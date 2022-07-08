Club seeks donations to support free mammogram program

The Hot Chicks With Tattoos (NOT) Club is looking for the community’s help in supporting a local free mammogram program.
The club is accepting new items for the basket chance drawing at their Pretty In Pink party taking place Oct. 16 at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex.
They are looking for items such as gift and gas cards, books, puzzles, tools, kitchen items, candles, body care items and other similar items. The chance drawing will raise money at the breast cancer awareness event. All proceeds go to the Free Mammogram Voucher Program with the UF Health Leesburg Hospital Foundation.
Club vice president JoLynn Trudo, of the Village of Fenney, said there are about 50 baskets so far out of a goal of 150.
“There were about 150 baskets last year, so we know it’s something we can achieve,” she said. “We really want to make sure we cover the bases for themes.”
