Club members enjoy weaving the group back together

The members of the Basket Weavers Club are back to chatting and creating.
The weekly session held June 18 at Paradise Recreation Center marked the group’s third week back at the facility after being away for about two months.
In that time, about eight to 10 people have come to the sessions, which is about the same number the group sees during the summer.
“It’s really good,” group leader Barb Roberts said.
When the ladies converse about their creations, it sometimes sparks ideas on making different baskets.
“The social aspect is great,” Mary Jo Wuest said. “You can work on a basket at home, but you can’t talk with your friends.”
