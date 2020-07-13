Club member named Rotarian of the Year

Rotarians stand for leadership, helping others and being active through volunteer work in the community.
These are just three accomplishments Tim Treat has done.
At the end of June, the Village of Largo resident was named Rotarian of the Year by his peers and the members of The Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening. This award honors those club members who stand out while demonstrating leadership, personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping the community through service. The club began awarding this title in 2015. Treat, who served a record two terms as club president, said he was glad to be awarded the title. This is his third time being named Rotarian of the Year.
“I was very flattered and pleased to have been recognized for what I have done,” said Treat. “We as a club do a lot of activities to help the community, including volunteering to teach classes at Harbour View Elementary School in Summerfield when they need teachers.”
